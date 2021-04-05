Armistice Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 104,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $24,204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,145 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,086 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $233,428,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after acquiring an additional 696,828 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock opened at $224.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $607.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $185.41 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.