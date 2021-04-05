Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Artesian Resources in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $39.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $371.63 million, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.02. Artesian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.23%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.2571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

In other news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,635 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $64,075.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,101,468.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $560,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,956 shares of company stock valued at $656,639. 20.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

