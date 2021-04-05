Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.53.

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AJG traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,227. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $73.66 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.19.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.