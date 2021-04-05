AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 432.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,803 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.1% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 398,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,927,234. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $219.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

