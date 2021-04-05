Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Holdings Raised by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $36,609,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,226,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,063,000 after acquiring an additional 50,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 687,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after buying an additional 288,250 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 406,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AUPH traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667,929. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUPH. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

