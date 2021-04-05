Auxier Asset Management Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,030 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,401,651,000 after buying an additional 454,108 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,752,404,000 after purchasing an additional 388,550 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NIKE by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

NKE stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.19. 93,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,192,967. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $211.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

