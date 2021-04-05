Auxier Asset Management Grows Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 3.2% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 55,692 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $1,933,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,943. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.98. The firm has a market cap of $138.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $91.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.64.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

