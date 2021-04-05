Auxier Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after buying an additional 36,566,684 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812,530 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301,054 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.81. 280,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,844,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.58 billion, a PE ratio of 107.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.03.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.74.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

