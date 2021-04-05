Auxier Asset Management Has $3.87 Million Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Auxier Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.71. 2,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,414. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $66.53 and a 12 month high of $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.74.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

