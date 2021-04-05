Auxier Asset Management Sells 1,682 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Auxier Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Discovery accounts for about 1.1% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Discovery were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Discovery by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $8,564,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Discovery by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 110,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DISCA. Citigroup downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.10.

In other news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $1.35 on Monday, reaching $41.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,815,987. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

