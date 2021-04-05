Auxier Asset Management Sells 415 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,793 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.7% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,881,512,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,343 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26,166.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 993,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $108,766,000 after purchasing an additional 989,605 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5,626.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 902,776 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $98,845,000 after purchasing an additional 887,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.89. The company had a trading volume of 34,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,957. The company has a market capitalization of $212.39 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $79.61 and a one year high of $128.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.87.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

