Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Holdings Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 252,344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.66% of Avery Dennison worth $86,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 170,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $1,505,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 1,889.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVY opened at $188.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.74. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $93.29 and a 52-week high of $188.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.27.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

