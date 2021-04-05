Avitas Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,437 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $132.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $77.16 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $208.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a $183.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

