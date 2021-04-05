Avitas Wealth Management LLC Takes $264,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,335,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,830,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,136,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

RCD stock opened at $142.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.43. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.86 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.