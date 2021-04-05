B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $12.31 Million in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,309,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Newmont by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,980,000 after buying an additional 1,046,651 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,604,000 after purchasing an additional 202,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $390,542,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,013,000 after purchasing an additional 236,632 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,348 shares of company stock worth $1,234,958 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.49. 237,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,211,838. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.54.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

