B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 168,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,825,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 124,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $3,177,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,688,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,508,000 after acquiring an additional 78,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 43,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.11.

Shares of MMC traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.53. 21,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.49. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $123.41. The company has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

