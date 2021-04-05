Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 415.67 ($5.43).

Several research firms have issued reports on BAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

In related news, insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 25,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £49,975.20 ($65,292.92).

LON:BAB traded up GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 237 ($3.10). 2,774,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,551. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 247.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 259.73. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 452.20 ($5.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36. The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.40.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.