Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 415.67 ($5.43).
Several research firms have issued reports on BAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, January 15th.
In related news, insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 25,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £49,975.20 ($65,292.92).
Babcock International Group Company Profile
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.
