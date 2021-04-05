Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Trading Up 2%

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) shares traded up 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $34.66. 3,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 440% from the average session volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

BADFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Badger Daylighting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

