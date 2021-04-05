Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Baidu were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Baidu by 22,678.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $220.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.94 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.62.

Baidu announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

