Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires New Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,662,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742,336 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 825.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321,479 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 33.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370,236 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $105,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,472,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 394,847 shares in the company, valued at $11,845,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,310 shares of company stock worth $2,794,644 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVTR. Raymond James increased their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

AVTR opened at $29.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 245.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $31.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

