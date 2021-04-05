Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Santander raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,724.72.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,510.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $443.00 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9,440.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,609.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,517.97.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

