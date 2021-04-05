Barclays PLC Lowers Position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after buying an additional 34,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 739,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $10,912,492.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $15.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $390.01 million, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.30. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

VRCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.95.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.