Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,259 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 9,269 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 366.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,456 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 481,041 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 4,434.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 201,839 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 197,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Peabody Energy by 25.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,960 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 190,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 162,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 292.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 157,182 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 117,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $3.01 on Monday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $295.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.68.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The coal producer reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($1.05). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 62.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $737.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.12) EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 10,349 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $35,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,306.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 19,380 shares of company stock valued at $66,579 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BTU. B. Riley boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

