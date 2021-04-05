Barclays PLC Sells 2,869 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Intevac were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Intevac by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Intevac by 28.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Intevac by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 25,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intevac by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intevac alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

IVAC opened at $8.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33. Intevac, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $8.46.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Intevac had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intevac news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 9,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $72,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.