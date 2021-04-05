Barclays PLC Sells 790 Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 12.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 28,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBCN opened at $21.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $135.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.12). Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MBCN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, Director Michael C. Voinovich bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $27,230.00. Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

