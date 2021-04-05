Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bank of Commerce were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 152,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 41.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,711 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank of Commerce by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,063,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 50,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bank of Commerce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 501,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Lyle L. Tullis acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $158,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 325,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,108.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOCH stock opened at $12.93 on Monday. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $218.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Bank of Commerce Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

