Barclays Upgrades Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $94.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.33.

PLMR opened at $68.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 86.74 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $121.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.26.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $42.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.35 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. Analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $1,303,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $42,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,200 shares of company stock worth $8,235,212. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,165,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,199,000 after purchasing an additional 141,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,214,000 after purchasing an additional 584,039 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,810,000 after purchasing an additional 483,445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Palomar by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,257,000 after purchasing an additional 143,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Palomar by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,350,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

