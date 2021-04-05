Base Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $4.71 Million (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $4.71 million and $174,924.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol token can now be bought for $1.94 or 0.00003305 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00073389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.01 or 0.00303105 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00095344 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.98 or 0.00749184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00029767 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 92.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Base Protocol Token Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 3,512,743 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,426,178 tokens. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

Base Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.