Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €80.34 ($94.52).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:BMW opened at €88.67 ($104.32) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €44.03 ($51.80) and a one year high of €90.04 ($105.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $53.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €77.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of €70.51.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.