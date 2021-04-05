Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including both hematological and solid tumors, as well as orphan inherited blood disorders. The Company’s lead clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing BPX-201, a dendritic cell cancer vaccine, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

NASDAQ BLCM opened at $3.69 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $2.04. On average, research analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -8.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,765,000. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

