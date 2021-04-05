Benz Hits Market Cap of $975.59 (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. Benz has a market cap of $975.59 and approximately $1,582.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Benz has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00076113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.87 or 0.00297782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00099329 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.13 or 0.00777386 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00028667 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 96.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003851 BTC.

About Benz

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io

