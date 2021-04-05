Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 65,900 shares.The stock last traded at $38.80 and had previously closed at $38.73.

BWMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.4313 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 270.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 42,186 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,415,000.

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

