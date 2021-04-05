Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 111,982 shares.The stock last traded at $20.28 and had previously closed at $20.31.

BDSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Biodesix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.16.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.19. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biodesix, Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDSX. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at $9,656,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at $2,137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,655,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,550,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,357,000.

About Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

