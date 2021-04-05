Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives $95.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.92.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.25. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.85) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,125,000 after purchasing an additional 76,411 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,542,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,916,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 932,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,651,000 after purchasing an additional 235,906 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 888,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,135,000 after purchasing an additional 28,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

