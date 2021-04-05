Bit-Z Token Price Up 116% Over Last Week (BZ)

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. Bit-Z Token has a market capitalization of $26.48 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bit-Z Token token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bit-Z Token has traded 116% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00053517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.74 or 0.00681021 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00071034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00029097 BTC.

Bit-Z Token Token Profile

Bit-Z Token (BZ) is a token. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 tokens. The official message board for Bit-Z Token is medium.com/@Bit_z.com . Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bit-Z Token is www.bitz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Bit-Z Token

