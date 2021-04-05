Bitcoin Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.12 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion and $5.12 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $644.36 or 0.01094985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,846.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $251.08 or 0.00426675 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00066867 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001943 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001190 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,700,150 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

