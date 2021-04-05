Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Cap Hits $819.88 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $819.88 million and approximately $86.52 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $46.81 or 0.00079710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.49 or 0.00326057 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.95 or 0.00119112 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000766 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars.

