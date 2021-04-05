Bitcoinus Reaches Market Capitalization of $226,028.89 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $226,028.89 and $7,104.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 160.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,550.32 or 0.99502741 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00036412 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00010051 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00093283 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001356 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001660 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

