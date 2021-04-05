BitDegree One Day Trading Volume Hits $7,165.00 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. BitDegree has a market cap of $2.44 million and $7,165.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDegree token can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitDegree has traded 73.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00053547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.68 or 0.00680473 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00070687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00028424 BTC.

BitDegree Token Profile

BitDegree (BDG) is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDegree

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

