Bitradio (BRO) Price Tops $0.0064

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market cap of $63,086.28 and approximately $62.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,788,125 coins and its circulating supply is 9,788,121 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

