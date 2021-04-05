BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.23.

Several research firms have weighed in on BJRI. Wedbush upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $82,069.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $469,823.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,446.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $1,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $1,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJRI opened at $59.52 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.76, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.78 million. Analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

