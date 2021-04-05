BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,063 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 453.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 3,165.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter valued at $160,000. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOGI opened at $107.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $42.11 and a 12-month high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOGI. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $274,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,990,111.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,166,970 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

