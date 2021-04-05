BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Plans None Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) declared a None dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE:BNY opened at $15.74 on Monday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

