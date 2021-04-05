BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Plans None Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) declared a None dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.
NYSE:BNY opened at $15.74 on Monday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
