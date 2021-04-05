Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Up 167.1% Over Last 7 Days

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 21.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $64.95 million and $9.76 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for about $4.28 or 0.00007268 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded up 167.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00076887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.22 or 0.00300954 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00103854 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $449.43 or 0.00763214 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 103.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003966 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00028788 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,175,620 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

