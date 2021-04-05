Blockstack (STX) Price Tops $0.48 on Exchanges

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Blockstack has a total market cap of $358.50 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockstack alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00053328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00019795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.81 or 0.00681396 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00071530 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00028458 BTC.

Blockstack Coin Profile

Blockstack (STX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockstack is a full-stack decentralized computing network that enables a new generation of applications where developers and users can interact fairly and securely. Blockstack uses blockchain technology to build protocols and developer tools designed to enable a fair and open Internet that returns digital rights to developers and consumers. Led by some of the world’s foremost experts on distributed systems, Blockstack allows users to own their own data that they can take with them from app to app in the ecosystem, along with their Blockstack ID that eliminates the need for password-based logins. “

Buying and Selling Blockstack

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.