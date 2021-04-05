BNC Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,199 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,856 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $65.79. 534,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,142,285. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.69.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.