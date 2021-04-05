BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,925 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.7% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $585.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $536.70. 76,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,699,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.70 billion, a PE ratio of 87.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $528.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $361.71 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

