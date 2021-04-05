BNC Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,179,000 after acquiring an additional 32,099 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EL stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $294.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,039. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.16 and a 52-week high of $298.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $107.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.25, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

