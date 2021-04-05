BNC Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.5% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,928,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,370,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded up $65.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,195.36. The company had a trading volume of 55,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,125.00 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,059.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,795.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,092.23.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

