BNC Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1,697.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the quarter. Generac accounts for about 1.1% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after acquiring an additional 719,895 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Generac by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,290,000 after buying an additional 134,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,169,000 after buying an additional 810,716 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Generac by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,560,000 after buying an additional 514,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Generac by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,984,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.33.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNRC traded up $1.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $325.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.85 and a 1-year high of $364.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

